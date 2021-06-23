Zacks: Analysts Expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) will report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 38.63%. The firm had revenue of $77.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.67 million.

FTAI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.30.

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.12. 3,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,477. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 2.00. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $34.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently -153.49%.

In other Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors news, Director Martin Tuchman purchased 800,000 shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (FTAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.