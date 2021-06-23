Zacks: Analysts Expect PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Analysts expect PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to report $2.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PVH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.16 billion. PVH reported sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full year sales of $9.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.98 billion to $9.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.38 billion to $10.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on PVH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PVH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global started coverage on PVH in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on PVH from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.75.

In other PVH news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $258,175.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph B. Fuller sold 22,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total value of $2,393,789.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,490,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $984,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,565 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PVH by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,223,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,761,000 after purchasing an additional 33,833 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PVH by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,840,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $172,776,000 after purchasing an additional 335,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,709,000 after buying an additional 13,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PVH by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,105,000 after buying an additional 203,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

PVH stock traded up $4.41 on Friday, hitting $109.14. 20,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.77. PVH has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $121.18.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

