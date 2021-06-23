Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) to announce earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Anterix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.66). Anterix reported earnings per share of ($0.88) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Anterix will report full year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.88). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Anterix had a negative net margin of 5,910.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATEX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Anterix from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anterix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.33.

ATEX stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,653. Anterix has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $63.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.20.

In other Anterix news, CFO Timothy Gray sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $255,372.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,465,847.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 13,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $665,073.15. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 90,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,775.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,859 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEX. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Anterix by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Anterix by 580.4% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Anterix by 92.6% during the first quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 46,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Anterix by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Anterix by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 132,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 64,463 shares in the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

