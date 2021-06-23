Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to Announce $4.57 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to announce earnings per share of $4.57 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.47. Capital One Financial reported earnings per share of ($1.61) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 383.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year earnings of $19.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.88 to $23.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $16.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.88 to $21.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on COF. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.47.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,248 shares of company stock worth $14,196,884 in the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $154.89 on Friday. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $57.30 and a fifty-two week high of $168.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.20. The stock has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

