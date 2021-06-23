Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to Post $0.11 EPS

Analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) will report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.13. G-III Apparel Group posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 135.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 4.11%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share.

GIII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

Shares of GIII opened at $32.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.67. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $35.80.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $256,693.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIII. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $826,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,110,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $168,806,000 after buying an additional 728,688 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth about $18,267,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $14,189,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth about $6,160,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

