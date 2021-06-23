Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.85 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to report sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.81 billion. Global Payments reported sales of $1.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year sales of $7.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.56 billion to $7.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.18 billion to $8.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on GPN. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.57.

NYSE:GPN traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.18. 4,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,094. Global Payments has a one year low of $153.33 and a one year high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.82. The stock has a market cap of $57.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.87, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $107,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,496,382.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Global Payments by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,518,891,000 after buying an additional 2,068,616 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,495,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,830,043,000 after purchasing an additional 54,665 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,808,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,035,883,000 after purchasing an additional 325,571 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,423,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,772,000 after purchasing an additional 436,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,726,000 after purchasing an additional 746,553 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

