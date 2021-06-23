Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) will report sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.63 billion and the lowest is $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor reported sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $6.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.09.

NASDAQ ON opened at $36.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.83. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $339,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,747,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $49,543.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,754.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,548 shares of company stock valued at $2,410,645 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $787,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $826,000. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,325,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,776,000 after buying an additional 359,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

