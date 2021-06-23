Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) to report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SkyWest’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is $0.80. SkyWest reported earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 154.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $2.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $4.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SkyWest.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). SkyWest had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $534.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.00 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SkyWest by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,943,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $432,759,000 after acquiring an additional 475,223 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,003,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,090,000 after buying an additional 32,908 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,066,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,300,000 after buying an additional 23,446 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 934,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,659,000 after buying an additional 27,883 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 868,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,013,000 after acquiring an additional 508,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SkyWest stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.92. 5,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,340. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. SkyWest has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -659.71 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.10.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SkyWest (SKYW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.