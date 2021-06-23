Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) to announce earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the lowest is ($1.25). Theravance Biopharma reported earnings of ($1.00) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($4.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.93) to ($2.88). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.69) to $0.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TBPH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Theravance Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

TBPH traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $16.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,676. Theravance Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 90,026 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 58,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

