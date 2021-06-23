Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Will Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to announce $1.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Wayfair posted earnings of $3.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 61.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $7.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $10.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis.

W has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.17.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.64, for a total transaction of $427,612.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,108,837.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.37, for a total value of $252,277.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,458,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,557 shares of company stock valued at $6,396,935. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spruce House Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at $1,510,800,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at $506,216,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at $334,304,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,534,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,158,000 after purchasing an additional 848,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth about $146,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:W traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $308.63. 26,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,291. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.49. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $193.69 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.58 and a beta of 3.14.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

