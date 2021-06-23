Zacks: Brokerages Expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to Post $0.61 EPS

Brokerages expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.78. Abercrombie & Fitch reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 165.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $4.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $1.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.29) earnings per share.

ANF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $42.64 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $44.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.82.

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 243,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $9,192,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 754,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,525,030.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $1,182,555.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,984.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,415,246. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth $6,615,000. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 107,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 58,498 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth $1,897,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth $8,403,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth $4,023,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

