Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.60 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to announce $3.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.84 billion. Aptiv posted sales of $1.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year sales of $15.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.52 billion to $15.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $17.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.13 billion to $18.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

APTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet cut Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.11.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares in the company, valued at $56,435,831.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.1% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 208,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 771,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,460,000 after purchasing an additional 63,896 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 61.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 196,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,046,000 after purchasing an additional 74,975 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth $4,055,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Aptiv by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $151.64 on Wednesday. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $73.36 and a 1 year high of $160.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.19. The company has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

