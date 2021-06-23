Zacks: Brokerages Expect Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) to Post -$0.26 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) will announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.28). Catabasis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($6.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.39) to ($3.07). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Catabasis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 7,563 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 49.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CATB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 11,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678,717. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.69. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $8.59.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is QLS-215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (CATB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.