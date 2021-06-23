Zacks: Brokerages Expect New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) to announce earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s earnings. New Oriental Education & Technology Group reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for New Oriental Education & Technology Group.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on EDU shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.99.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,012.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,842,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,795,000 after acquiring an additional 76,306,607 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,021.1% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 70,536,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,507,000 after acquiring an additional 64,244,593 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,039.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,182,000 after acquiring an additional 63,541,185 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 927.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,384,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,389,000 after acquiring an additional 54,506,874 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 728.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,807,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,303,000 after acquiring an additional 41,158,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

EDU stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.17.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

