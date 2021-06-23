Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $31.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.65. The stock has a market cap of $418.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.84. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $42.19.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $23.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.80 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 30.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.19%.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director James C. Hale III purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.76 per share, with a total value of $178,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. 44.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

