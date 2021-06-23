Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $124.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Organic growth remained a key strength at Cboe Global. It plans to invest approximately $25 million in organic growth initiatives in 2021.The company eyes strategic acquisitions to gain a competitive edge by diversifying, adding capabilities to its portfolio, generate expense synergies and venture into new markets. Cboe Global explores new markets like the Middle East, Scandinavia and Asia. Trading volume growth should continue to drive transaction fee. Strong liquidity has been aiding capital deployment. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the year to date period. Escalating expenses put pressure on margin expansion. It expects core expenses to rise in 2021, with adjusted operating expenses expected to be in the range of $531 to $539 million. The company faces competition that tends to reduce market share and leverage of the business.”

CBOE has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Cboe Global Markets from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $167.76.

CBOE stock opened at $119.99 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

In other news, EVP Bryan Harkins sold 3,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $404,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $213,951.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,033.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,740 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,258 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth about $25,324,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.9% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 32,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 582.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 16,584 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 10.5% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth about $19,975,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

