Zcoin (XZC) Price Hits $4.23 on Exchanges

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. Zcoin has a total market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,980.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,008.86 or 0.05911713 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.09 or 0.01389283 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.80 or 0.00379046 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00114526 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.74 or 0.00649598 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00008048 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.46 or 0.00369211 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00038596 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

