Zen Protocol (ZP) Trading Down 34.9% This Week

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 28.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 23rd. One Zen Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges. Zen Protocol has a total market capitalization of $905,807.01 and $855.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded 34.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zen Protocol alerts:

Sora (XOR) traded 47.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.87 or 0.00553786 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.56 or 0.00168766 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000478 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zen Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zen Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.