Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the medical equipment provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th.

Zimmer Biomet has a payout ratio of 19.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to earn $8.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

NYSE ZBH opened at $166.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.59. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The stock has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.35.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

