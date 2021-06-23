Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock Position Cut by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,436 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZION traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,344. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.59. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $60.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.61.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total value of $114,152.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,366.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David E. Blackford sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $32,239.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,714. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

