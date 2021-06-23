Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 38,971 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 794,746 shares.The stock last traded at $16.96 and had previously closed at $17.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Zogenix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $948.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.27.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.02). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 60.93% and a negative net margin of 917.30%. The company had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 995.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,717.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Zogenix during the fourth quarter valued at $4,899,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Zogenix by 79.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 11,364 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zogenix in the fourth quarter valued at $7,329,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Zogenix by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 46,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Zogenix in the first quarter valued at $305,000.

Zogenix Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

