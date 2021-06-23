Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Bought by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 214.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,047,276 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications accounts for about 1.9% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $964,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 408.2% during the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 68,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,984,000 after acquiring an additional 54,730 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,870,000 after acquiring an additional 34,153 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 24.2% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 284,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,373,000 after acquiring an additional 55,492 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 80.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. 42.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZM stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $376.12. The company had a trading volume of 121,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375,410. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $327.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.50, for a total transaction of $29,755,465.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,194 shares of company stock valued at $77,984,818 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.07.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

