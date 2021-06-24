$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to post $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Hexcel posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $2.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hexcel.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on HXL shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.27.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $88,890.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at $169,027,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Hexcel by 1,791.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,108,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,231,000 after buying an additional 1,996,833 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Hexcel by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,382,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,416,000 after buying an additional 1,916,689 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Hexcel by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,772,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,443,000 after buying an additional 952,516 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hexcel by 310.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,086,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,701,000 after buying an additional 822,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HXL traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.39. 321,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.31. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $64.84. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.03 and a beta of 1.52.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hexcel (HXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.