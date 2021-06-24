$0.06 EPS Expected for Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.07. Information Services Group also reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Information Services Group.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $66.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.28 million.

III has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Noble Financial upped their target price on Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,521,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after purchasing an additional 97,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,095,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 103,784 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,328,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Information Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $4,824,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 788,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 150,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

III stock opened at $5.70 on Monday. Information Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $6.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $273.68 million, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

