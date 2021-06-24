$0.06 EPS Expected for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.28. Viper Energy Partners reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $1.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 19.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $96.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VNOM. Piper Sandler raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Simmons raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $19.50 on Monday. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $20.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.68 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 357.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 63.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 30.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

