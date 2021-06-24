-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings. Neptune Wellness Solutions reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.17) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 153,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 99,324 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,500,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 132.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 963,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 548,823 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 144,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

NEPT stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.29. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.52.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

