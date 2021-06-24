-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.14). Akoustis Technologies posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 913.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 594.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on AKTS. Zacks Investment Research raised Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 253,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,948. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 831,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,402,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Akoustis Technologies by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Akoustis Technologies by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the period. 45.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKTS opened at $10.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $540.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.38. Akoustis Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.13.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

