-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) will report earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.22). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.78) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 74.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.99). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05.

ZYNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital cut their price target on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ:ZYNE traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $5.77. The stock had a trading volume of 975,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,315. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.82. The company has a market cap of $238.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.51. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2,745.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 13,729 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 13,288 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 21.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It improves the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions, including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.