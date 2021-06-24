-$0.20 EPS Expected for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) will report ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for DoorDash’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.26). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.02). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DoorDash.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.62 million. The business’s revenue was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DASH. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.83.

In other news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $1,058,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.85, for a total value of $6,994,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,105,953 shares of company stock worth $1,217,973,581. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 14,795 shares during the period. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,083,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,042,000 after acquiring an additional 185,942 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,096,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,758,000 after acquiring an additional 237,800 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,723,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,620 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DASH stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $175.30. 2,677,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,489,282. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $110.13 and a 12-month high of $256.09. The stock has a market cap of $57.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.27.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

