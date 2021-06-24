-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) will report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.23). Neuronetics posted earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.90). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.68). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Neuronetics.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 49.29%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STIM. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ STIM traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,125. The company has a market cap of $442.56 million, a PE ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 2.64. Neuronetics has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 12.74 and a quick ratio of 12.24.

In other news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 24,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $362,163.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,260.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Joseph Shook sold 15,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $202,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,953 shares of company stock valued at $689,164. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 419.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 934,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after acquiring an additional 754,558 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 12,625.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,752 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

