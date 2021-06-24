$0.37 EPS Expected for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.35. Keurig Dr Pepper posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Keurig Dr Pepper.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.55%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KDP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 8,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $322,580.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 73,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,015.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 44.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KDP stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.58. 271,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,337,061. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.