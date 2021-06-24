-$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) will announce earnings per share of ($0.52) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Windtree Therapeutics’ earnings. Windtree Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Windtree Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.78). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.79). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Windtree Therapeutics.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.21).

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Windtree Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director James Huang bought 150,000 shares of Windtree Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.36 per share, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 171,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,560. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 153,291 shares of company stock valued at $361,803. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WINT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WINT opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09. The firm has a market cap of $58.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of -0.07. Windtree Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $10.06.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology and medical device company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases. Its lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants; lyophilized KL4 surfactant for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension.

