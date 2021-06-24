$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. Highwoods Properties reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.56%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In related news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $55,199.88. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 14,553 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,789,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $1,526,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 457.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,225,000 after purchasing an additional 348,270 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIW stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.92. 382,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,932. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $48.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 53.63%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

