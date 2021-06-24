$0.93 EPS Expected for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.95. Allegiance Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 93.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $57.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.37 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 7.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $39.26 on Monday. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52-week low of $21.44 and a 52-week high of $43.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.40. The company has a market cap of $792.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,000,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,659,000 after acquiring an additional 50,765 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,872,000 after acquiring an additional 166,912 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,304,000 after acquiring an additional 22,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. 49.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?    

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.