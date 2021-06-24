$0.93 EPS Expected for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.95. Allegiance Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 93.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Allegiance Bancshares.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $57.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.37 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 7.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $39.26 on Monday. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52-week low of $21.44 and a 52-week high of $43.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.40. The company has a market cap of $792.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,000,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,659,000 after acquiring an additional 50,765 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,872,000 after acquiring an additional 166,912 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,304,000 after acquiring an additional 22,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. 49.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.