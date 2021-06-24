$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will post sales of $1.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Maximus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $854.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. Maximus posted sales of $901.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Maximus will report full-year sales of $3.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $4.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Maximus.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $91.21 on Thursday. Maximus has a one year low of $64.30 and a one year high of $96.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $993,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $1,120,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,301,200 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter worth $1,076,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Maximus by 11.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,707,000 after buying an additional 9,131 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Maximus by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 329,979 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,949,000 after buying an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Maximus by 4.8% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 32,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Maximus by 250.9% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 48,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

