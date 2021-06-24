$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) will announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. Central Garden & Pet posted earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.81 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CENT. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

In other news, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 11,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $642,252.45. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 6,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $353,473.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,156,787.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,254,000 after purchasing an additional 59,983 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 527,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,351,000 after purchasing an additional 17,511 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 372,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,364,000 after purchasing an additional 164,403 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,246,000 after buying an additional 150,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 254,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,777,000 after buying an additional 31,915 shares in the last quarter. 17.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CENT traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,854. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.04. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.59.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

