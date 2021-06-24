$1.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.27. Tenet Healthcare posted earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $6.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on THC. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.18.

NYSE:THC opened at $68.04 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.39. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 2.62.

In other news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $391,146.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $6,754,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,287 shares of company stock worth $8,125,559. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $668,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 345.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 16,326 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,191,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,790,000 after purchasing an additional 295,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

