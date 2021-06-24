$1.34 EPS Expected for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) will report earnings of $1.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings. Hill-Rom reported earnings per share of $1.95 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full-year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $6.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $6.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hill-Rom.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HRC. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,285,288.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 928.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.45. The stock had a trading volume of 197,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,347. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.86. Hill-Rom has a 12-month low of $80.31 and a 12-month high of $117.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hill-Rom (HRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.