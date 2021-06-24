$1.65 Billion in Sales Expected for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) will announce $1.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CF Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.81 billion and the lowest is $1.52 billion. CF Industries reported sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full-year sales of $5.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.78 billion to $5.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%.

CF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.58.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $2,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,368,934.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,025 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,945. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 133.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter worth $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 586.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.81. 1,780,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,192,893. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.84. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

