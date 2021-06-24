$1.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to report sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.96 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond posted sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, June 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year sales of $8.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.05 billion to $8.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.89 billion to $8.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBBY. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.85.

BBBY stock opened at $29.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 1.83. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $53.90.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Joshua Schechter bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at $600,880.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,833 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

