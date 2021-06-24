$1.97 EPS Expected for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.97 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for WEX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the highest is $2.20. WEX reported earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year earnings of $8.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $8.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $12.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $410.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.62 million.

WEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upgraded WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.07.

In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total transaction of $2,864,169.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,794,368.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 20,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.79, for a total value of $4,455,847.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,785 shares in the company, valued at $5,348,355.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,038 shares of company stock worth $31,193,464. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of WEX by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of WEX by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 512,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,259,000 after acquiring an additional 92,328 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WEX by 412.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,260,000 after acquiring an additional 428,025 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $5,088,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 359,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,236,000 after acquiring an additional 55,678 shares during the period.

NYSE WEX traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.76. 3,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,168. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. WEX has a 52 week low of $122.64 and a 52 week high of $234.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of -38.42, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.96.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

