10,118 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Acquired by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Dollar General by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DG. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Atlantic Securities raised Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.39.

NYSE:DG traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $213.72. 24,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,366,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

