10,400 Shares in COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU) Acquired by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COVAU. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $635,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS COVAU opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

