$11.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) will post sales of $11.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.83 billion. Tesla reported sales of $6.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year sales of $49.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.86 billion to $52.69 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $66.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.29 billion to $87.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. UBS Group reduced their target price on Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $467.86.

TSLA stock traded up $23.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $679.82. The company had a trading volume of 45,609,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,538,428. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $638.44. Tesla has a one year low of $187.43 and a one year high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $654.89 billion, a PE ratio of 679.82, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.57, for a total transaction of $3,101,826.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,697,774.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,919 shares of company stock worth $77,836,763. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,973,095,000 after buying an additional 404,120 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,518,715,000 after purchasing an additional 167,974 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,497,219,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,710,897,000 after purchasing an additional 297,388 shares during the period. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

