117,334 Shares in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Purchased by Clayton Partners LLC

Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 117,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000. Clayton Partners LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Tiptree at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Tiptree by 272.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Tiptree by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Tiptree by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Tiptree during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Tiptree by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TIPT traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.64. 459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,951. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.80 million, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.92. Tiptree Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $15.48.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $294.69 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 11.60%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tiptree from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. The company provides niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

