119,140 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 119,140 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HP by 176.3% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in HP in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HPQ traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.26. 20,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,132,149. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. HP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

