1,215 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Acquired by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,974,790,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,588,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 30,846,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $673,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918,699 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,422,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB opened at $32.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.21. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.19.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

