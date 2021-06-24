12,238 Shares in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,768,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,142,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607,594 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Plug Power by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,922,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $283,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,773 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 567.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,727,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $241,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718,985 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth about $220,881,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Plug Power by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,546,000 after purchasing an additional 72,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLUG. B. Riley lowered their target price on Plug Power from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.94.

Plug Power stock opened at $33.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.08. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

