122,462 Shares in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 122,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDUP. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in ThredUp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,998,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in ThredUp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,766,000. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in ThredUp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,266,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in ThredUp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. 23.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $25.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.46. ThredUp Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.37 million. Equities research analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDUP shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

