12,628 Shares in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Purchased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 66.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE M opened at $18.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.87. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $22.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. Research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

